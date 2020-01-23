SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fortune magazine is reporting that stationery and greeting card retailer Papyrus is poised to shutter its 260 stores, including 14 in the Bay Area.
Papyrus has yet to respond to the report, but its website is now pushing a 20% off sale, with all final sales.
At one time, Papyrus had some 450 locations nationwide.
See more stories and videos of stores closing in the Bay Area.
Papyrus to close all stationery, greeting card stores nationwide, including 14 in Bay Area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News