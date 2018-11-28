SHOPPING

Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean

EMBED </>More Videos

Teach your toddlers to clean with a Dyson of their own!

By
If you have a messy child, then this is the toy for them!

Casdon Toys has created a miniature version of Dyson's Ball Vacuum cleaner for kids.

RELATED: Imaginative toys can be cure for child's summer boredom

It's the perfect size and height for children three and up to push around the house, and according to some parents, it actually works.

The mini Dyson features real working suction, realistic sounds, and twist and turn actions like the real thing.

Parents took to the comment section of Amazon to praise the toy, saying it can suck up small pieces of paper, hair, and dirt that are collected in a removable debris drawer.

One woman said it even helped her special needs son become less "terrified" of vacuuming.

RELATED: The must-have holiday toys of yesteryear

Her comment read: "He LOVES it and now vacuums along with us instead of running and crying! That to me is a huge win."

It's 25" tall and weighs just over 1.7 pounds.

It comes in red, purple, pink or yellow. The price starts at $19.39 on Amazon and goes up to $44.99.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoyschildrenshoppingamazonu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
How to protect the gift cards you buy at the store and online
Get someone a gift like no other this holiday season
Is online grocery shopping worth it?
Amazon employees work to fulfill orders on busy Cyber Monday
More Shopping
Top Stories
Oakland A's announce plans for new ballpark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police: Body found in North Carolina is kidnapped 13-year-old
Police investigate after woman's body found in donation box in Petaluma
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
Redskins respond to criticism over Foster signing
Caltrans shuts down part of Hwy 1 due to storm
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming
Show More
Thunderstorm season is here!
Santa Cruz surfers hit the waves as storm moves in
CA court tosses lawsuit challenging state's assisted suicide law
PHOTOS: Oakland Athletics release plans for new ballpark in Oakland
VIDEO: Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
More News