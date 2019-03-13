National Retail Federation says people will spend less money this St. Patrick's Day than last year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Retail Federation says spending will be down this St. Patrick's day.The average person will spend around $40 this holiday, with the total amount around $5 billion dollars. 2018 total spending was close to $6 billion.The bulk of the money will be spent on food and drinks, but 30 percent of those surveyed say they will be buying some brand new green clothing to celebrate.St. Patrick's day is on March 17.