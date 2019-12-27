SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Target customers are petitioning the retailer to eliminate plastic bags from their stores.
The petition on change.org has gathered over 450,000 signatures since it was posted in January, nearing its goal of half-a-million.
"Customers Who Care," the group that started the petition asks to eliminate even paper bags, saying that the carbon footprint of paper production is even greater.
Protest organizer Theresa Carter and other Target shoppers plan to deliver pages with more than 455,000 signatures to the corporation's headquarters on Thursday, which is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
RELATED: San Francisco bans some commonly used plastic items
The petition calls for Target to commit to eliminating plastic bags that Carter says are "choking the earth."
Carter says other retailers including IKEA and Costco have already nixed plastic bags.
"For those of us who also shop at Costco or IKEA, we know we can survive without plastic bags, " the petition writes.
A Target spokeswoman says the company has taken several steps to reduce its use of plastic.
RELATED: Voters to decide on statewide plastic bag ban
If Target continues to provide bags for purchase, the petition asks that the retailer charge a "meaningful" amount.
The group says they're hoping for a "New Years' resolution" from Target.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Customers petition to eliminate plastic, paper bags from Target stores
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News