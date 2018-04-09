SHOES

PF Flyers introduces shoe to celebrate anniversary of iconic film 'The Sandlot'

EMBED </>More Videos

PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi. (New Balance)

By ABC7.com staff
They're the shoes that turned Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez from "The Sandlot" movie into a legend, and now you can wear them.

RELATED: 200 pairs of sneakers and counting, an inside look at a Bay Area sneakerhead

PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi.

RELATED: Converse releases sneaker with a built-in wah-wah foot pedal

The shoes feature an ankle patch and retro-styled shoe box authentic to the version worn by Benny in the film.

The pair is a special edition, running only for a limited time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshoesconsumermoviesbaseballsportsu.s. & worldfashionmen's clothing
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOES
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum give away new shoes
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
Adidas commits to only using recycled plastics by 2024
Skechers shoes burn boy's feet, NY mother says
Exclusive Stephen Curry sneakers released on parade day in Oakland
More shoes
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
More Shopping
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News