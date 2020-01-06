Shopping

Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores, planning layoffs as sales fall

FILE photo (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as consumers increasingly shop online for home goods.

The company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

It didn't say how many workers will be impacted.

The home decor company said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

Pier 1's shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. The stock fell another 10% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.

It was not made immediately clear which stores will close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyu.s. & worldonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland sees increase in violent crimes in 2019
49ers vs Vikings tickets: Here are the highest and lowest prices
Finland proposes 4-day workweek, 6-hour workdays
Australia fires: Here's how to help
Oakland announces new plan to crack down on violence
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Show More
BottleRock Napa Valley unveils 2020 lineup
Suspects due in court for death of man in Oakland laptop theft
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
California is 3rd worst state in US to retire, study says
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
More TOP STORIES News