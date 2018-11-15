SHOPPING

70 percent of people want to skip gifts this holiday season, survey says

EMBED </>More Videos

It seems there's an emerging trend where people want to end the holiday tradition of giving and receiving presents.

It seems there's an emerging trend where people want to end the holiday tradition of giving and receiving presents.

POLL: Do you want gifts or time with friends/family for holidays?

According to a study by Suntrust, almost 7 out of 10 people are in favor of skipping the gifts IF their friends and family agree to it.
Instead most people surveyed say they would rather give and receive the gift of time. In other words, gatherings and parties over presents.

Many say the move would spare them some financial stress, while making the holidays more meaningful.

What do you think?
Related Topics:
shoppingchristmashanukkahstudybig talkersgifts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Kami Pad, Bertolli Olive Oil
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Amazon offering free shipping for all holiday orders
More Shopping
Top Stories
A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
VIDEO: First responders rescue woman trying to escape Camp Fire in a wheelchair
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Several colleges close campuses due to poor air quality
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
Show More
Potential school closures in Redwood City alarm families
High school students in San Francisco test what's in the air
Bay Area doctor's tweet spurs gun debate
Bay Area transportation experts say apps may make traffic worse
Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family
More News