SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prime Day is just around the corner and if you're planning to go on an online spending spree we have an expert that you may want to listen to first.
RELATED: 7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
Ian Sherr, an Executive Editor with CNET, stopped by the ABC7 News studio to give us a few tips and tricks as well as a way to make sure you're getting the best deals.
Check out the full interview in the video above.
Prime Day tips from CNET expert
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News