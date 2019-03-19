7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Deals for dining out while on vacation

EMBED <>More Videos

Eating out can be one of the biggest costs while on vacation. Here's how to find deals on dining, no matter where you are!

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Can you really save money while eating out on vacation? Michael Finney has another Seven on Your Side Quick tip to help you find deals while dining out!

Whether you're in San Francisco for a long weekend or have gone away for two weeks, eating out is a major expense -- so you need to keep those costs down.

You can do that first by going to KidsEatFree.com. They're a nationwide listing of restaurants that will give your kid their meal for nothing, as long as you buy yours.

Next go to DealNews.com. They have a list of senior citizen discounts at chain restaurants all over the country. You only have to be 50 years old to get 10 to 15 percent off.

Finally, after a long day of vacation, maybe it's time for happy hour. Go to Happy-Hour.com and you'll find some of the best deals on food and drink all over the United States.

As always, if you take a little time and use your smart phone -- you'll save some money on your next vacation.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscomoneyquick tipfoodsave moneydeals7 on your siderestaurantsconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: 3 government websites to visit today!
QUICK TIP: Shopping at Costco without a membership
QUICK TIP: What are the rules for returns?
QUICK TIP: Why are new televisions so cheap?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Is it time to apply for a new credit card?
Consumer Catch-up: St. Patrick's Day spending, protecting yourself from illegal AirBnBs
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Free tickets to Earplay concert and free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fair!
American Airlines suspends flights to Venezuela
TOP STORIES
Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through Vallejo home while family sleeps
Accuweather Forecast: Clouds today, showers tomorrow
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Semi-trailer truck fire blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes near North Flynn Road
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
Expect Delays: Major repairs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge begin
Show More
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Drunk horse riding arrest in Santa Cruz
Pressure is on to move sanctioned SJ homeless encampment to new location
Traffic accidents spike on Hwy 17 since start of the year
More TOP STORIES News