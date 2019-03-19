QUICK TIP: Deals for dining out while on vacation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Can you really save money while eating out on vacation? Michael Finney has another Seven on Your Side Quick tip to help you find deals while dining out!
Whether you're in San Francisco for a long weekend or have gone away for two weeks, eating out is a major expense -- so you need to keep those costs down.
You can do that first by going to KidsEatFree.com. They're a nationwide listing of restaurants that will give your kid their meal for nothing, as long as you buy yours.
Next go to DealNews.com. They have a list of senior citizen discounts at chain restaurants all over the country. You only have to be 50 years old to get 10 to 15 percent off.
Finally, after a long day of vacation, maybe it's time for happy hour. Go to Happy-Hour.com and you'll find some of the best deals on food and drink all over the United States.
As always, if you take a little time and use your smart phone -- you'll save some money on your next vacation.
