7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How to manage your 'free trials' and avoid being charged

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how a free trial can end up costing you a small fortune? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Many companies that offer free trials sneak in language that says when the free trial ends, they can start charging you. So how do you protect yourself?

There will be fine print right on the website where you sign up. In that block of text, it should say that yes, they're going to start charging you, as well as how much and when. If you still want to try the product or service, go ahead and click the little check box to sign up. But then on your calendar, write down the date that the free trial ends. Set a reminder for a few days before if you want to be extra-safe. That way, if you no longer want to receive the product or service, you can call and cancel.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingquick tipconsumer watch7 on your sideshoppingconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Buying airfare at the airport
QUICK TIP: Is cheap car insurance worth it?
QUICK TIP: Late summer shopping deals
QUICK TIP: Why your debt-to-income ratio is so important
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How do retailers get you to spend more money?
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: AT&T declared 'best network' by testing firm, Target releases list of hot toys, and more
Facebook ads sell products that never arrive, some users say
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Prep for phones before Hurricane Dorian, stem cell therapy company warned by FDA, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig carrying live chickens overturns on I-80 in San Pablo
AccuWeather Forecast: Misty morning today
Statewide manhunt underway after Merced Co. detective shot
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
Caltrain stopped in both directions after trespasser possibly struck in SF
Stephen Curry surprises hundreds of Bay Area girls at Chase Center event
Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: 'I believe him'
Show More
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Firefighters battling brush fire in IE community La Cresta
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
SoCal boat fire exposing flaw in safety regulations, expert says
Berkeley police arrest suspect for allegedly waving weapon outside preschool
More TOP STORIES News