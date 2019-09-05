QUICK TIP: How to manage your 'free trials' and avoid being charged

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how a free trial can end up costing you a small fortune? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!Many companies that offer free trials sneak in language that says when the free trial ends, they can start charging you. So how do you protect yourself?There will be fine print right on the website where you sign up. In that block of text, it should say that yes, they're going to start charging you, as well as how much and when. If you still want to try the product or service, go ahead and click the little check box to sign up. But then on your calendar, write down the date that the free trial ends. Set a reminder for a few days before if you want to be extra-safe. That way, if you no longer want to receive the product or service, you can call and cancel.