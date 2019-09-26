QUICK TIP: What to buy in October

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know what you should be buying in October? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
Many consumers think of October as just a waiting period before Black Friday, but they're missing out on some great deals. Let's start with auto sales: for years and years, auto deals have been made during October. That's because dealerships are looking to get rid of the old models to take in the new ones; you can get some fabulous deals.
Indigenous People's Day and Columbus Day is a great time to buy athletic shoes, you can get up to 40 percent off. And Deal News says this is also a great time to buy Halloween costumes. The first two weeks of the month there are some fabulous deals... and then prices can raise a little bit... and then the deals come back on November 1. Taking advantage of that deal takes some planning ahead to next Halloween, but you can do it!
So rather than wait for Black Friday, get shopping today.
