QUICK TIP: How can new televisions be so cheap?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ever wonder why your last television set was so inexpensive? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side quick tip for you!HD, 4K, humongous screens, and internet connected -- and yet television sets are cheaper than they have ever been. So what's going on?Well, they are keeping track of you and selling your data. Not every television set is doing that, but enough of them are that you need to be aware that when you watch television, it's like going online -- someone can be watching you, and you need to worry about your privacy settings. They are right there on your TV. You just have to take the time to make sure you are viewing in private.