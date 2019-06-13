QUICK TIPS: How to pick the fastest line at the grocery store

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the fastest way to get through a supermarket checkout line? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!When you're picking between one shopper with a full cart and four or five shoppers with just a couple items each, select the guy with the full cart. It takes a certain amount of time to say 'Hello' and 'Goodbye' to each customer. Throw on the process of paying, and it can take quite some time.Next, look for those who are buying packaged goods. Fruits and vegetables may be healthy, but they take time to weigh and calculate the cost.Finally, stand behind those that are younger rather than older. Young people don't pay with cash that often and they almost never write checks.