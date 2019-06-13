7 On Your Side

QUICK TIPS: How to pick the fastest line at the grocery store

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the fastest way to get through a supermarket checkout line? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

When you're picking between one shopper with a full cart and four or five shoppers with just a couple items each, select the guy with the full cart. It takes a certain amount of time to say 'Hello' and 'Goodbye' to each customer. Throw on the process of paying, and it can take quite some time.

Next, look for those who are buying packaged goods. Fruits and vegetables may be healthy, but they take time to weigh and calculate the cost.

Finally, stand behind those that are younger rather than older. Young people don't pay with cash that often and they almost never write checks.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingquick tipconsumer watch7 on your sideshoppingconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIPS: The risks of 'hidden city' fares
QUICK TIPS: Extend your free 'annual' credit report
QUICK TIPS: Preventing 'physical identity theft'
QUICK TIPS: Background checks for in-home help
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News