QUICK TIPS: What to buy - and what not to buy - in June

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know what to buy - and NOT buy - in June? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

When you're thinking about how to spend your money best, June is a good time for buying a refrigerator. Why? Well, this is when the new model of refrigerators come out. Really, it's the truth! They hit the stores in June so that means stores are looking to unload last year's models.

So what should you not buy in June? Swimsuits! Summer vacation is here, we're all thinking about beach and backyard parties and swimming pools, and the stores know it and they hold the price of swimsuits. They cost more now than almost any other time of the year. So don't buy your swimsuits now, wait until September. That's when we're all headed back to school and work, and the prices of swimsuits are dirt cheap.

