HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Rain poses no obstacle for holiday shoppers in Walnut Creek

EMBED </>More Videos

With just over a week left before Christmas, most shoppers didn't have a choice to but brave the elements as they tackle their holiday shopping lists. (KGO-TV)

Anser Hassan
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
The open-air Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek was hit with a mix of light rain and down pours throughout much of the Sunday afternoon.

With just over a week left before Christmas, most shoppers didn't have a choice to but brave the elements as they tackle their holiday shopping lists.

Clarice Barbano says being short works to her advantage when shopping in the rain.

"Being five-foot-tall, it's just so good! Because everyone is taller than you." It means other are forced to carry her umbrella, says Barbano.

Her friend Leon Enriquez didn't seem to mind, he just doesn't like shopping in the rain.

"It's good that we are having a little bit of rain, but it's also really bad, because a lot of people are out shopping," says Enriquez.

Rainfall was steady for much of the afternoon in Walnut Creek, which definitely was issue for some shoppers.

"I'd rather walk around on a sunny day than walk in puddles and stuff," says 10-year-old Kane Sekulich, who slipped and fell in a puddle.

The Lulu Lemon store was packed with shoppers, which keeps Julian Hinds busy. She thinks the rain probably helps sales.

"I really feel as if people stop in here because it's raining, And it's a great excuse to shop more!" says Hinds, who works at the store.

As shoppers braved the crowds indoors, while battling the elements outdoors, Jason Legspi says it's all about perspective. He says the crowds and rain are to be expected for this time of year.

"We need the rain here, so I am happy it's raining!" says Legspi.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayrainstormchristmasWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
These Bay Area post offices are open Sunday
How to pick the best mattress for you
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
How to choose between a smartwatch or an activity tracker as a holiday gift
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
These Bay Area post offices are open Sunday
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
How to pick the best mattress for you
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a free wine and paint session, plus free tickets to Craneway Craft Fair
More Shopping
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: SF security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Showers depart overnight
Some beach-goers flock to SF coastline despite warnings
Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
Person dies after being ejected from car in San Jose crash
49ers strike Gould in OT win over division rival Seahawks
Show More
Miss Spain first transgender contestant for Miss Universe
San Francisco gun buyback pulls hundreds of guns off city streets
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
More News