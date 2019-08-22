7 On Your Side

Where to use your student discounts

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- No question-buying everything a college student needs is expensive. But Consumer Reports says you can take some of the sting out of it by taking advantage of student discounts.

From laptops to clothes, even cars and a late-night burger binge, the discounts are there. You just have to know where to find them. And of course, you have to prove that you're a student, either by producing a student ID at the register or an email address that ends with "edu."

Apple computers rarely go on sale, but the company offers a discount for students, faculty, and staff. And for mobile phones, ring up savings at Sprint and AT&T, which offer students from certain colleges special savings.

Of course, students have to eat! Chain restaurants typically don't offer student discounts. But a local franchise might, so it doesn't hurt to ask.

Students can also save on transportation: 15 percent or more off on Amtrak for students 13 to 25 traveling on certain lines.

And don't forget apps and memberships like Amazon Prime Student, Unidays, and I-D-me. Some are free to join, and careful research on their sites can uncover some gems.

And here's a discount for students with the purchase or lease of a car. General Motors offers thousands off on a new-car purchase, reduced lease prices, and deferred payments for 90 days on Chevrolets, Buicks, and GMC vehicles.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoconsumer reportsshopping7 on your sideconsumerstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Toyota recalls RAV4s over backup camera issue, YouTube shuts down in-app messaging, and more
Survey: Summer activities too unaffordable
French iPhone won't get you anything in America
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Facebook adding controls for data accessed by third parties, wireless carriers found to throttle video streams, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot says Bay Area plane crash into ocean wasn't stunt
Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship
Vanna White wants to visit Ayesha Curry's restaurant while in SF
D23 2019 Expo: What to know about ultimate Disney fan event
'Wheel of Fortune' hosts highlight SF as Great American City
Yondr founder shares origins of locking device for phones
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
Show More
Study finds 'crazy cat lady' stereotype is a myth
2nd East Bay hair salon is target of purse theft
Small plane crashes after taking off from Livermore airport
'Energy Star' thermostat recommendations spark debate
Jet catches fire in Oroville, 10 aboard unhurt
More TOP STORIES News