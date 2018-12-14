A last-minute holiday gift for any gender and just about any age at a deep discount is like a Christmas unicorn. Well, we may have just found your unicorn in the Mission District. You're welcome.For this weekend only (Dec. 15 and Dec. 16) the world-famous and San Francisco-based bag maker Timbuk2 has a big warehouse sale with prices up to 70-percent off. It's not something very well advertised so you either have to follow Timbuk2 on Facebook or have a friend who knows about it. Consider us your friend.We went to Timbuk2's headquarters at 20th and Shotwell to get a preview of how much money you can save. The items are mostly surplus, discontinued models or samples. A messenger bag priced at $90 will likely sell for $35. A travel backpack that goes for $140 is anticipated to sell for $40.Even though it's a mostly word-of-mouth sale, enough people know about it that it usually creates lines out the door. So, if you want the best selection Timbuk2 advises you get there early. The first 25 people both days will get a free gift with purchase. All sales are final. They accept cash or credit cards and every bag comes with their standard lifetime guarantee.The Timbuk2 sale happens 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at their corporate factory store at 587 Shotwell Street.