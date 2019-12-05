Shopping

Target bringing back gift card sale this weekend

If you need to make a Target run, you might want to wait until Sunday to do it.

The company is bringing back its one-day-only gift card sale, where you can get 10% off Target gift cards up to $300.

You can redeem the cards starting the next day, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.

You can buy the gift card online or in the store. The discount is not available on Target Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

It also doesn't include reloads of previously purchased Target gift cards.

The promotion is part of Target's HoliDeals.

You can also get a free $10 gift card when you spend $30 on beauty and cosmetics.

RELATED: Giving a gift card this holiday season? Watch out for hidden fees
Related topics:
shoppinggiftsgift ideassalestarget
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi to make public statement on impeachment inquiry status
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Novato
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprint customer billed for 'promotional gift' after upgrading his phone
Show More
Stanford law professor apologizes for referencing Barron Trump in impeachment testimony
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
More TOP STORIES News