Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one at Target

Target to offer child car seat trade-ins (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Looking to get rid of an old child car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is bringing back their car seat trade-in event for Earth Day.

From April 22 to May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible through May 19, 2018.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

Trade in locations can be found here.
