Target to launch new loyalty program, 'Target Circle,' in October

If you're looking for even more savings on your next trip to Target, the retail chain is launching a new loyalty program that will give you some money back, along with other perks. It's called "Target Circle."

Starting next month, customers can get 1% back on purchases through the "Target Circle" program, the company announced. Additionally, Target will also give program users early access to sales and personalized deals.

"Target Circle" is free to join and will work with the chain's "RED Card" savings. It will also replace the "Cartwheel" app.

Customers with a Target.com account or a "RED Card" will automatically be enrolled in the program.

"Target Circle" launches nationwide on October 6th.
