From TVs to laptops: The best Black Friday tech deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you putting together your Black Friday game plan? Tech is always a big seller this time of year. Soare the best tech deals?are the best tech deals? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney was fortunate enough to get to talk about Black Friday deals with Consumer Reports' Tech Editor, Nicholas De Leon.First, TVs. Was there one specific deal that really stood out?"There is a Samsung 55 inch model," said De Leon. "It is the UN55RU7100, a 55-inch 4IK TV available for $450 at Best Buy. It is actually a CR Best Buy which means it is almost too good of a deal to pass up."The Best Buy Black Friday ad for that Samsung shows it has a 4.7 star review. Also it turns out there is no reason to wait till Black Friday to buy: it is on sale now.Next up, laptops. De Leon's two top picks are the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop at Walmart for $500, and the 13.3 inch Apple MacBook Air for $900 at Best Buy.Michael Finney asked De Leon if it's better to buy online or off. His response was that the deals are usually the same, and many retailers will even price match.He says what's important is know what you wantyou pull out your credit card."Anything tech is going to go on sale, so my advice to folks is not to go into a store blindly; having a game plan in mind," De Leon says.He says to get the best deals, know exactly what you want."If you are looking for a TV, have a model in mind, and if you are looking for a laptop, have a model in mind. You are going to go into these stores and you are going to see low prices all over the place, and you don't want to spend a ton of money, so just of do your homework before you walk into the store," De Leon says.