RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Toys 'R' Us closure
Share your photos and memories on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV.
Goodbye #ToysRUs you were part of my childhood and a big part of my daughter’s - We are sorry to see you go. It is so sad to see the empty shelves. #Geoffreysbirthdayclub #toysrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/4K30iCSHJO— Tony DeMarco (@DeMarcoDraws) June 24, 2018
Biked by both San Jose #toysrusclosingsale and can’t find an Instagram filter worthy of the depressing scenes (only the Blossom Hill one was open: there are Jyn Eros costumes, How To Train Your Dragon tie-ins, Walking Dead figurines and little else). #sanjose #toysrus #endtimes pic.twitter.com/AUNDrYBehR— Mike (@michaelknorris) June 27, 2018
And with that...a 30-year part of my life seems to be over. One last trip. One last purchase.— Walt (@waltkneeland) June 27, 2018
Discouraging seeing it so empty, so devoid of the greatness that once was.
Final $11.77.#ToysRUs #TRU#toysrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/DTWLvB5Jcf
#toysrusclosingsale #ToysRUs #ripmychildhood pic.twitter.com/sLqvnhPadq— 올리비아 스미스 🌴🌿 (@yoongi_booty) June 27, 2018
Toys R Us is going out of business.— Info Frogs (@Info_Frogs) June 27, 2018
Check out these pictures of their last day of operation. #ToysRUs #toys #toysrusclosingsale #WednesdayWisdom #wednesdaythoughts #WednesdayMotivation @ToysRUs @BabiesRUs @ToysRUs_ZA @toys pic.twitter.com/G79m8Kldq8
The final days @ToysRUs #toysrusclosingsale such a sad site. I will miss the toy runs... pic.twitter.com/KQJ2HQXMgz— Action Figure Love (@day_figure) June 27, 2018
Goodbye old friend @ToysRUs #ToysRUs #toysrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/nZSbn0H6UQ— Mike Gooch (@MikeGooch_Pics) June 26, 2018
The end of an era #toysrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/yv7JObRarf— Garrett Williams (@ferretwilliams) June 27, 2018
Things are just not the same anymore 😴😒 #toysrus #toysrusclosingsale #Summer2K18 pic.twitter.com/SjkBg3rwOz— Ivan (@applepadilla11) June 25, 2018
Here’s what we found today in a normally huge, busy, packed @ToysRUs @BabiesRUs ! Craziness!— WhatLaraWrote (@WhatLaraWrote) June 26, 2018
But we got a #playdoh set and a stuffed #shopkin for just $7 🤗
Friday is the last day for this #iconic #toystore!#toysrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/hzRcg9GQUp