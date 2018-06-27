TOYS R US

The end of Toys 'R' Us: Photos show empty shelves as people share memories of beloved store

EMBED </>More Videos

With Toys "R" Us closing by the end of the week, people are taking to social media to share their memories of the beloved store. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

With Toys "R" Us closing by the end of the week, people are taking to social media to share their memories of the beloved store.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Toys 'R' Us closure

Share your photos and memories on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoys r ussalesstore closingu.s. & worldtoyschildren
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
TOYS R US
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us customers say one final goodbye
'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message
More toys r us
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards
More Shopping
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News