Alameda Main 2201 Shoreline Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

Brentwood Main 18 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513

Concord Main 2121 Meridian Park Blvd., Concord, CA 94520

Fairfield Main 600 Kentucky St Fairfield, CA 94533

Hayward Main 24438 Santa Clara St., Hayward, CA 94544

Livermore Main 220 South Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550

Napa Main 1625 Trancas St., Napa, CA 94558

Oakland-Emeryville 1585 62nd St., Oakland, CA 94608

Oakland-Civic Center 201 13th St., Civic Center, Oakland, CA 94612

Pleasanton Main 4300 Black Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Richmond Main 1025 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 94801

San Leandro Main 1777 Abram Court, San Leandro, CA 94577

San Ramon Main 12935 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583

Walnut Creek Main 2070 N. Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

With the countdown to Christmas quickly dwindling, the United States Post Office is helping you get out those last-minute shipments.USPS says the week before Christmas will likely be the busiest week on the year, with nearly 3 billion pieces of mail, including 200 million packages expected to be processed and delivered.Select post offices in the Bay-Valley will be open on Sundays, Dec. 16 and 23, to "ease the hustle and bustle of getting your holiday shipments in the mail."The following post offices will be open for retail service from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on those dates:POST OFFICE ADDRESS"During the busiest time of the year, people get frazzled with all they have to do," said Bay-Valley District Manager Robert Reynosa. "Providing a convenience to our customers by giving them an extra day to give us their shipments is just one less thing they have to worry about. It's all about Priority Yule!"