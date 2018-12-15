HOLIDAY

Some Bay Area post offices open on select Sundays for holiday rush

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
With the countdown to Christmas quickly dwindling, the United States Post Office is helping you get out those last-minute shipments.

USPS says the week before Christmas will likely be the busiest week on the year, with nearly 3 billion pieces of mail, including 200 million packages expected to be processed and delivered.

Select post offices in the Bay-Valley will be open on Sundays, Dec. 16 and 23, to "ease the hustle and bustle of getting your holiday shipments in the mail."

The following post offices will be open for retail service from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on those dates:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS
  • Alameda Main 2201 Shoreline Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

  • Brentwood Main 18 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513

  • Concord Main 2121 Meridian Park Blvd., Concord, CA 94520

  • Fairfield Main 600 Kentucky St Fairfield, CA 94533

  • Hayward Main 24438 Santa Clara St., Hayward, CA 94544

  • Livermore Main 220 South Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550

  • Napa Main 1625 Trancas St., Napa, CA 94558

  • Oakland-Emeryville 1585 62nd St., Oakland, CA 94608

  • Oakland-Civic Center 201 13th St., Civic Center, Oakland, CA 94612

  • Pleasanton Main 4300 Black Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566

  • Richmond Main 1025 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 94801

  • San Leandro Main 1777 Abram Court, San Leandro, CA 94577

  • San Ramon Main 12935 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583

  • Walnut Creek Main 2070 N. Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 94596


    • "During the busiest time of the year, people get frazzled with all they have to do," said Bay-Valley District Manager Robert Reynosa. "Providing a convenience to our customers by giving them an extra day to give us their shipments is just one less thing they have to worry about. It's all about Priority Yule!"
