Holidays on a budget: Top toys under $20 for young children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A trip down the toy aisle doesn't have to put a strain on your budget.
Marissa DiBartolo of the Toy Insider says toy manufacturers this year made a special effort to produce affordable toys.
"Toy companies knew going into this year that budgets were going to be pretty important. So some of the top toys that your kids are going to want are under $20," said DiBartolo.
The first toy she recommends begins our trip down memory lane.
Beanie Babies were all the rage back in the day. The plush toys became a collectible for kids and grown-ups alike.
Now for 2020 comes another beanbag toy: "Cats Vs Pickles."
There are many versions of the cat, but the pickles are extremely rare.
"These guys are highly collectible," DiBartolo said. "There are dozens of different styles out there that kids can collect and they each have their own little personality. There's also an app that goes with them that you can download and play some fun games."
Each Cats Vs Pickles is sold separately and sells for $4.99.
Board and card games have been extremely popular during the pandemic.
Now there's a new twist on an old classic: Uno, but the updated version is called "Uno Showdown."
If you pull the card with a special marker, it's time for a showdown.
"So when that happens, you put a card in here. You press the button. The timer is going to start and you and another player have to go head to head. See who can launch the card in the air first," she said.
The losing player ends up with the card in their lap. Uno Showdown retails for $14.99.
The popular children's show Blues Clues is back with a new host, Joshua Dela Cruz in "Blues Clues and You."
You can write your clues on an erasable two-sided notebook just like Josh.
"And the other side of that is like a smartphone. So you've got little apps that kids can touch on for different sound effects. You can see Blue and Magenta and Josh in the corner. So a lot of just fun interactivity here," said DeBartolo.
The Blues Clues and You 2-sided Handy Dandy Notebook sells for $14.99.
Another Nickelodeon childhood favorite is getting slimed. The new Mixy Squish textured air-dry clay is a hybrid of that dirty fun.
"It's a textured clay that air dries so kids can really play with this and create some awesome things, but it also has kind of a slimy feel to it. So it gives you that tactile play. But you can also use it to get really creative and create things that will dry and last forever," DiBartolo explains.
It retails for $17.99.
Finally, the Toy Insider likes a new doll line called Failfix. Failfix is a failed makeover happening before your eyes.
"Kids have to help her get to become her style savior," DiBartolo said. "So you put on her little bubble mask here. And underneath you reveal her perfect makeup that's ready to go. You can style her hair, and she's got some different outfits."
It sells for $19.99.
