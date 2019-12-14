Shopping

Toys that help development and imagination may just make your holiday list this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to toys this holiday season, will parents opt for technology or tradition? Reyne Rice, toy/tech expert, has options of toys that will represent both sides and will help kinds be inspired, imaginative, and learn.

Whatsitsface: Great for social emotional development

Jooki: Kids entertain themselves with music and stories without using a screen/taking your phone
Botzees: Uses augmented reality to teach coding to preschoolers
Boolean Box: A build-it-yourself computer kit for kid

Erector by Meccano: Perfect STEM toy for future engineers and other creators

