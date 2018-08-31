SHOPPING

Thinking of Christmas before Labor Day? Walmart holiday layaway plan begins Aug. 31

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Kate G Eby
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KGO) --
We're approaching Labor Day weekend, but the world's biggest retailer is already thinking ahead.

On August 31, Walmart opened up its holiday layaway service so customers can begin their Christmas shopping. Layaway allows customers to reserve an item with a deposit. After making periodic payments, customers can take the item home when the balance is paid off. Layaway fees often cost customers less than interest on a credit card.

Walmart only offers layaway for in-store shopping. It is not available for online purchases.

Sears offers a layaway program that's available year-round, as does Kmart. Target does not provide a layaway service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartkmartchristmaschristmas giftholiday shoppingArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Report reveals why it's hard to buy one thing at Target
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF
Consumer Reports helps you find the right generator for your home
How to get a computer deal now
More Shopping
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Sen. John McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Counselors supporting students at SF high school after gun fired on campus
Show More
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Videos of scuffle on Muni train sparks outrage on social media
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
More News