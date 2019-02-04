SUPER BOWL 53

Super Bowl commercials 2019: NFL 100, Budweiser and more

''Good Morning America'' takes a look back at some of the Super Bowl ads that had people talking. (Pepsi|Pampers via ''Good Morning America'')

In the midst of the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, companies vied to score high with viewers during the commercials.

Some ads, such as Pepsi and the NFL, went for an all-star cast with plenty of familiar faces. Some went for the element of surprise, such as the Bud Light commercial that turned into a promo for the next season of Game of Thrones. Others got sentimental, such as Google and Budweiser.

Here's a look at a few of the ads that, for better or for worse, got people talking the morning after the big game.

Budweiser
Pepsi
NFL 100th anniversary
Bud Light and Game of Thrones cross-over commercial
Google
Pampers
Audi
Michelob Ultra

Bumble
M&M's
Stella Artois
Burger King
