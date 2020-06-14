Investigation underway after shots fired at CHP officers on freeway in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway Sunday morning after someone shot at CHP officers in a patrol car in Hayward.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 238 at Lewelling Boulevard.

The CHP confirmed officers were shot at but none of them were hurt.

The search for the suspect is now underway.

Related topics:
haywardchpshooting
