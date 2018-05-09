Shots fired into air near Caldecott Tunnel, WB Hwy 24 reopened in Orinda

EMBED </>More Videos

An altercation between a driver and a tow truck driver led to shots being fired into the air near the Caldecott Tunnel, the CHP says. (KGO-TV)

ORINDA, Calif. --
All lanes of westbound state Highway 24 just before the Caldecott Tunnel in unincorporated Contra Costa County are now clear after a motorist allegedly pointed a firearm at a Caltrans worker and fired shots in the air early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the motorist - who was arrested this morning at his residence - had pulled over to the center median just west of the tunnel while awaiting assistance for a flat tire around 2:15 a.m. today. According to the CHP, a Caltrans tow truck driver arrived and talked to the motorist, and tried to get him to move his vehicle from the center median to the right-hand shoulder. At some point, the CHP said a verbal argument occurred between the worker and the motorist, with the latter pointing a handgun at the Caltrans employee and then firing off a few rounds in the air.

The CHP said a friend of the motorist then came to the scene, picked up the motorist and fled the scene. At that point, CHP officers arrived on the scene and closed all lanes of the freeway to investigate. All lanes of the freeway were cleared around 4:10 a.m.

The suspect wasn't identified and the Caltrans employee wasn't injured, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CHPshootingtrafficOrindaOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News