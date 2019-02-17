NEW YORK --Broadway shows are resuming after two manholes exploded in Manhattan Saturday night, sending flames shooting from the ground and causing the evacuation of a theater complex.
The explosion happened on 50th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.
All Saturday evening performances scheduled at New World Stages - 'Jersey Boys,' 'Avenue Q,' 'The Play that Goes Wrong,' 'Puffs,' and 'A Spirited History of Drinking' were canceled.
The New World Stages theater complex was evacuated as a precaution.
The director of the Broadway show, 'The Play that goes Wrong,' wrote on Twitter,
'No show tonight. Everyone is safe and out of the building!'
Michael Coco, a representative for the company that runs New World Stages, says three windows cracked near the manhole blast and are being replaced Sunday.
Coco, of the Shubert Organization, says all the shows will play as scheduled.
No injuries were reported. The fires were under control by 9:15 p.m.
The cause of the manhole fires is not yet known.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)