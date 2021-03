Lake Tahoe to get burst of snow this weekend, over 3 feet of fresh powder by next Thursday

Our Sierra & Tahoe snowpack suffering more, now only 60% of average for today's date. That could change starting Saturday with more snow❄️🏂⛷️ possible next week.

Here's hoping for a March Miracle. #Tahoe#Sierra #snow pic.twitter.com/vWs9t8ULAI — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 3, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The snowpack survey performed by the Department of Water resources at Phillips Station near South Lake Tahoe, recorded a snowpack of 86% of normal for this date.That figure represents 83% of the April first average, the date when the snowpack is typically at its peak.However, the statewide numbers aren't looking good. The automated snow survey network shows the snowpack at just 60% of normal for this date.But that will all change this weekend, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco.Saturday morning, you can expect a quick burst of snow hitting the Sierra between 5 and 7 inches. Sunday will be mostly quiet. But Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-3.5 feet of snow will fall across the Sierra. That will make the skiers happy!If you're planning to head to the mountains this weekend, try to get your traveling done on Friday. Take caution on Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, traveling into the Sierra will be difficult.