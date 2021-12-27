snow

Sierra snowfall smashes December record

Sierra snowfall level smashes record

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- It's fast becoming a December to remember in the Sierra with record-breaking snowfall across the region.

The snow has been nonstop for days. Road conditions are treacherous with I-80 and Highway 50 both closed right now.

UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab received nearly 39 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, bringing its total for the month to a record 193.7 inches.

The total smashes the previous December record of 173 inches set in 1970.



