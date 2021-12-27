Sierra snowfall smashes December record

The snow has been nonstop for days. Road conditions are treacherous with I-80 and Highway 50 both closed right now.
UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab received nearly 39 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, bringing its total for the month to a record 193.7 inches.
The total smashes the previous December record of 173 inches set in 1970.
NEW DECEMBER RECORD: 193.7"— UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 27, 2021
With a 24 hour official #snow total of 38.9" at the lab, we have smashed the previous record of 179" of snow in December set in 1970!
Snow rates are still heavy and we could even break the 200" mark today!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/x9g6fRuzHQ
