weather

Late January Storms bring needed precipitation but snowpack remains below average

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducted the second manual snow survey of 2020 at Phillips Station on Feb. 11.

The manual survey recorded 40.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent (SWE) of 14.5 inches, which is 79% of average for this location.

New satellite imagery is out from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather Service on the Sierra snowpack and it showed that the 2020 season isn't as good as 2019, but better than 2018. In fact, the 2020's snowpack has gotten consistently worse over time.

It was at 90% of average in early January, then fell to 72% at the end of January and is now at 64%.

"After a good start in December, January saw dry conditions that added little to the Sierra snowpack," said Department of Water Resources, (DWR) Director Karla Nemeth. "As climate change continues to impact California's snowpack, we look to actions described in the recently released California Water Resilience Portfolio to meet the challenges brought by weather variability to California's water supply

January storms helped us catch up - but today's snow survey shows that we're still below average for rain and snow.

"The foundation of California's water supply forecasting system remains the manual snow surveys," said Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR's Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section. "The data gathered from these surveys are used to create seasonal runoff forecasts and define how wet or dry a year is based on the total precipitation, including both rain and snow, and runoff."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniasnowweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area this weekend
Newsom pleads for social distancing during warm weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News