Significant gas leak forces evacuations in Monte Rio

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for homes and businesses due to a gas leak in Monte Rio, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said Sunday morning.The area of El Rancho Way and Highway 116 in Monte Rio was being evacuated due to the 'significant' leak.Homes and businesses on the following streets in Monte Rio were being evacuated: El Rancho Wy, Front St, Breen Ct, and Grahn Dr as well as the Highway 116 addresses near those streets.Deputies went door to door to notify residents and the utility company is responding to the problem.