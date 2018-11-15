Silicon Valley microcomputer pioneer dies in Camp Fire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --As the search continues for more victims of the Camp Fire, we're learning new details about one of the men who died. Microcomputer pioneer Bill Godbout was among those who perished but many say his legacy will live on for years to come.
"Bill was a straight shooter," said Chris Garcia of the Computer History Museum in Mountain View. "He told you what he thought and he made sure to follow through with what he was promising."
Godbout, 79, died last week in his Concow home. Back in the mid-to-late 70's, he was instrumental in streamlining the S-100 bus, a communication system that transferred data between components inside computers, including the Altair. He also created a successful computer parts company which for years made its home at the Oakland Airport.
"He provided a service, a business through which other people who could design things could bring products to market, and where they could get the parts they needed, to build the products they were designing," said personal computer pioneer and inventor Lee Felsenstein, who worked with Godbout in the early days of Silicon Valley.
Felsenstein added: "He was the best example of the kind of hobbyist business person that built the industry for the first several years, that set the direction of the industry."
Godbout is survived by his wife and daughter. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.
