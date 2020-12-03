brush fire

SoCal blaze sparked by house fire prompts mandatory evacuations, burns 2K acres

By Marc Cota-Robles
SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. -- A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon quickly grew to 2,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air.

Amid elevated fire danger due to strong winds, the blaze grew from 7 acres to 2,000 overnight, according to OCFA. Containment numbers were not immediately available.

The blaze, dubbed the Bond Fire, forced mandatory evacuations for residents in the Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon areas as it continued to grow at a rapid rate of speed. Modjeska Canyon is also under mandatory evacuation orders, and residents in the area of Borrego Canyon, Foothill Ranch, Portola Hills and other nearby communities were also warned to prepare to evacuate.

Fire officials urged those under evacuations to heed the orders. The Red Cross established a temporary evacuation center at Santiago Canyon College, Lot 2 on Chapman Avenue.



Fire helicopters and a helitanker responded to the scene as the flames engulfed the home that sparked the vegetation fire.

The overnight fight against the flames posed difficulty for crews, who said the fire is "growing rapidly" in a southwest direction.

The blaze also prompted the closure of San Canyon Road, from Jackson Ranch to the 241 toll road, according to OCFA.

Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.
