freeform

Watch the new trailer for Freeform series 'Single Drunk Female'

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for Freeform's 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES -- It's hard to be a person.

That's the takeaway from the new trailer for "Single Drunk Female," premiering later this month on Freeform. Watch the trailer in the player above.

Here's the show's official description from Freeform: "After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

The 20th Television series stars Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink, Ally Sheedy as Carol Fink, Rebecca Henderson as Olivia Elliot, Sasha Compere as Brit Monclair, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia O'Brien and Garrick Bernard as James Chambers. It was written and created by Simone Finch.

"Single Drunk Female" premieres Thursday, January 20, on Freeform and will stream on Hulu Friday, January 21.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Freeform and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfreeformtelevisiontrailersotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FREEFORM
Freeform announces lineup for 25 Days of Christmas: Full schedule
Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road
What to watch this October: new shows, Halloween programming
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
TOP STORIES
French bulldog stolen during SF robbery found, family says
Series of storms to bring more rain to Bay Area
Judge to poll Holmes jury still deadlocked on 3 charges
Air travel meltdown likely to continue for weeks, analysts say
EXCLUSIVE: Elderly couple assaulted, robbed in Oakland's Chinatown
Antioch woman surprised with dream Christmas gift
EXCLUSIVE: SF woman describes violent French Bulldog robbery
Show More
Some Bay Area families wait 7+ hours for PCR COVID testing
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
King tides swamp parts of Bay Area prompting coastal flood advisory
Bay Area schools offer COVID testing before classes resume
Powerball jackpot: $540 million up for grabs in Monday drawing
More TOP STORIES News