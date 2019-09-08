Sister of LA Clippers player suspect in murder of woman found unconscious at Southern California casino

By Kimberly P. Morrow
TEMECULA, Calif. -- Los Angles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is the brother of one of the women accused of murdering a woman at Pechanga Resort Casino, his aunt confirmed on Saturday, the Press-Enterprise has reported.

Kimesha Monae Williams, Leonard's sister, is being held without bail at Indio Correction Facility.

Afaf Anis Assad, 84, of Long Beach died Wednesday after being found unconscious at the Temecula casino, deputies said.

Assad is believed to have been the victim of an assault on Aug. 31, according to Riverside County sheriffs.

Authorities arrested two female suspects believed to have been involved in Assad's death. Williams, 35, of Moreno Valley and Candace Townsel, 39, also of Moreno Valley, were arrested and charged with robbery and murder. The defendants are being held without bail because they have been charged with murder with a special circumstance that makes them eligible for the death penalty, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office

Authorities responded to the casino after reports of an unconscious woman in a bathroom. Assad was transported in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call (951) 696-3000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessouthern californiaarrestcasinoassault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch Antonio Brown as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Ghost Ship juror speaks after controversial verdict
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Los Gatos residents say Waze app causing gridlock, blocking wildfire escape route
Antonio Brown's eventful time with Oakland Raiders
Show More
What you need to know about cashless bridge tolls
First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Deportation could mean death for Bay Area immigrant with rare disease
More TOP STORIES News