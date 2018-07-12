GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Sisterhood of Golden State Killer survivors face their fears in Sacramento

EMBED </>More Videos

A sisterhood of survivors who flew to Sacramento from all around the country faced the man they have feared for so long -- Joseph DeAngelo, who is charged with the crimes of the Golden State Killer. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A sisterhood of survivors, some flying in from Texas and Maine and Southern California, marched into a Sacramento courtroom to confront the man they believe irrevocably changed their lives.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, emerged into a caged area of the court for a brief hearing. He kept his back to the victims as attorneys addressed the judge.

WATCH: ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.



And then it was over in less than two minutes. DeAngelo went back to his jail cell.

"The emotion was so intense for me," said Margaret Wardlow, a survivor of the Golden State Killer. "I looked at the back of his head and I thought, 'This is the man who came into my bedroom when I was 13' and I haven't known who that was for 40 years. How can you come into a child's bedroom and attack them like that? How do you attack a child? It was harder than I thought it would be."

The man accused of being the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist was arrested in April after investigators used a genealogy website to link him to DNA at crime scenes in Northern and Southern California in the 1970s and 80s.

PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking the Golden State Killer and Joseph James DeAngelo

The string of attacks included 12 murders and nearly 50 rapes.

"Right now I'm feeling very emotional and anxious," said Jane Carlson Sandler, another survivor of the Golden State Killer.

She says she hopes she will go to the trial.

"Our goal today is to be here for each other, our sister survivors, and to send a clear message to him, that we haven't forgotten what you've done," said fellow survivor Debbi Domingo.

DeAngelo will appear in court next on Sept. 5 in Sacramento. The survivors vow to attend again.

Full coverage on the Golden State Killer and the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercold caseinvestigationcrimepoliceGolden State Killerserial killerserial rapistcaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
'It could have been me' Stanford 1974 graduate reflects on horrific cold case
Neighbors say Stanford cold case suspect should have turned himself in
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Man wrongly convicted of a Golden State Killer murder, attorney says
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News