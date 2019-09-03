Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Site of Gilroy Garlic Festival reopens to community weeks after deadly shooting

By Vienna J. Montague
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- The site of the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival reopened to the public Tuesday for the first time in more than a month.

Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy was closed after three people were killed Sunday, July 28, 2019.

The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Gilroy resident Santino William Legan, opened fire on the crowds during the last day of the festival.

Three people were killed, including 25-year-old Trevor Irby, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 6-year-old Stephen Romero.

A moment of silence was held for the victims Tuesday at a temporary memorial site as part of the park's reopening.

Thirteen others were injured.

Both Miller Road and park trails will now be open for community access, according to the city of Gilroy.

Access to certain parts of the park will be limited, however, to allow newly planted grass to grow.

