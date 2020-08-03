Sites Fire: Vegetation fire burns 1,000 acres in Colusa County, mandatory evacuations underway

#SitesFire - Update - Fire is currently 1000 acres, 12 structures are threatened at this time, and mandatory evacuations are still in place. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/yNA38cPq1n — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 3, 2020

#SitesFire- CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga rd, Lake County. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PuMOVumTHD — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 2, 2020

COLUSA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuations are underway as crews are battling a vegetation fire that has burned 1,000 acres in Colusa County Sunday night.CAL FIRE first reported the fire around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road.Evacuations are underway from 3308 Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County and officials say 12 structures are threatened.Officials warn to use caution if traveling in the area.