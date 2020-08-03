Sites Fire: Vegetation fire burns 1,000 acres in Colusa County, mandatory evacuations underway

Smoke is seen from a 200 acre vegetation fire reported near Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County, Calif. on Aug. 2, 2020. (alertwildfire.org)

COLUSA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuations are underway as crews are battling a vegetation fire that has burned 1,000 acres in Colusa County Sunday night.



CAL FIRE first reported the fire around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road.



Evacuations are underway from 3308 Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County and officials say 12 structures are threatened.

Officials warn to use caution if traveling in the area.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
