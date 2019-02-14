SJ hostage situation over; 1 shot after running from UPS truck

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says a standoff with a suspect in a UPS truck has ended. The suspect was shot after attempting to run from the truck, his condition is unknown. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says a standoff with a suspect in a UPS truck has ended. The suspect was shot after attempting to run from the truck, his condition is unknown.

Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies and San Jose police were in a standoff with the suspect at North First Street and West Trimble Road after a slow speed chase.


According to the sheriff's office, this was a hostage situation but the hostage is safe.



The sheriff's office said the chase started at Chynoweth Ave and Pearl Ave in San Jose. Deputies say during that pursuit the suspect shot at them, using either a long gun or shotgun, hitting one of the deputies vehicles. After that, the suspect bailed out on foot and then carjack the UPS truck with the driver inside.

Deputies surrounded a UPS truck in San Jose following a chase on Thursday evening.


SKY7 caught a woman walking with her hands up towards deputies. The Santa Clara County Sherriff's office is calling her a suspect.

UPS also issued a statement saying, "UPS is working with local authorities to understand the situation."

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. This is an active scene.
