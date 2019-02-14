SJ hostage situation over; 1 shot after running from UPS truck

#BREAKING @SCCoSheriff confirms stand-off has ended. At least one shot fired at suspect. Suspect is down, no update on condition. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/emCzPFCcXD — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 15, 2019

Update: Hostage is safe and has been rescued. Suspect is still in the vehicle and has shot at deputies during the pursuit. Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/IafnucsOAP — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

Update: one female suspect in custody. We have a hostage situation with a UPS truck driver. More details to come. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

Avoid the area of first Street and Trimble. Suspect vehicle is stopped but the scene is not secure. Please stay away for your safety. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says a standoff with a suspect in a UPS truck has ended. The suspect was shot after attempting to run from the truck, his condition is unknown.Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies and San Jose police were in a standoff with the suspect at North First Street and West Trimble Road after a slow speed chase.According to the sheriff's office, this was a hostage situation but the hostage is safe.The sheriff's office said the chase started at Chynoweth Ave and Pearl Ave in San Jose. Deputies say during that pursuit the suspect shot at them, using either a long gun or shotgun, hitting one of the deputies vehicles. After that, the suspect bailed out on foot and then carjack the UPS truck with the driver inside.SKY7 caught a woman walking with her hands up towards deputies. The Santa Clara County Sherriff's office is calling her a suspect.UPS also issued a statement saying, "UPS is working with local authorities to understand the situation."Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. This is an active scene.