San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo thanked his neighbors and friends who wished him well after he was injured in a cycling accident on Tuesday.Liccardo was hit by a car while riding his bicycle after noon on New Year's Day at Salt Lake Drive and Mabury Road in San Jose.He fractured two vertebrae and his sternum, "but felt blessed to be able to walk on the hospital floor today," according to a Facebook post Wednesday.The mayor thanked his neighbors Tom and Linda, who helped him at the scene of the crash, and also thanked firefighters from Station 19, AMR paramedics, SJPD and the staff at Regional Medical Center.Liccardo says he expects to be working from home this week, and be back at city hall next week.