SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo thanks friends, neighbors, emergency crews after being hit by car while riding his bike

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is seen in a hospital while recovering from a cycling accident. (Sam Liccardo)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo thanked his neighbors and friends who wished him well after he was injured in a cycling accident on Tuesday.

Liccardo was hit by a car while riding his bicycle after noon on New Year's Day at Salt Lake Drive and Mabury Road in San Jose.
RELATED: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo suffers broken bones after being hit by car while riding his bike

He fractured two vertebrae and his sternum, "but felt blessed to be able to walk on the hospital floor today," according to a Facebook post Wednesday.

The mayor thanked his neighbors Tom and Linda, who helped him at the scene of the crash, and also thanked firefighters from Station 19, AMR paramedics, SJPD and the staff at Regional Medical Center.

Liccardo says he expects to be working from home this week, and be back at city hall next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cyclingbicyclebicycle crashaccidentsam liccardocrashSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SJ Mayor suffers broken bones after being hit by car while riding his bike
Top Stories
Curry fans trying to get free tickets to party face disappointment in Oakland
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets used to take down lion after deadly attack
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Greg Papa to become radio play-by-play announcer for 49ers
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
Access into Yosemite limited due to government shutdown
Show More
2 critically injured after fire erupts in SF's Potrero Hill
SJPD officer taken to hospital after patrol car crash with SUV
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
More News