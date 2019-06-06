San Jose Police union outraged Santa Clara County supervisors refuse to change sanctuary law

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- The San Jose Police union says it is outraged and frustrated at Santa Clara County supervisors for refusing to change its sanctuary law to allow jailers to report undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes.
"They all got it wrong. That's what it tells me. They all got it wrong," said Paul Kelly, president of San Jose Police union.
Kelly is talking about the county supervisors.
RELATED: Police say suspect in murder of SJ woman was deported previously
Yesterday, Santa Clara County supervisors refused to change their sanctuary law, which in most cases, forbids authorities to notify ICE when an undocumented immigrant is released from jail.
The Police Officers Association says it's a question about public safety and not about immigration.
"If we have custody of a rapist, there should be a call. If we have custody of a violent gang murder, there should be a call," said Kelly at a news conference on Wednesday.
All five Supervisors voted against changing existing policy.
"Short of a warrant, our county will have no engagement with ICE and will not facilitate their work," said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg.
RELATED: Hundreds protest outside ICE building in San Francisco after arrests
The emotional debate has been fueled by the murder of San Jose resident Bambi Larson who was stabbed to death in her home in February.
Carlos Arevalo-Carranza, who was illegally in this country, was arrested and charged with the crime.
ICE says it had previously issued nine detainers for Arevalo-Carranza at jails where he served time for a series of crimes.
ICE says all the detainers were ignored by local authorities.
"Bambi Larson would be alive today if all they did was pick up the phone," said Kelly.
Supervisor Ellenberg say the County must separate immigration law enforcement from criminal justice enforcement.
"If we have a separate rule for people here without documentation then they end up essentially with a second level of punishment -- that of a potential deportation."
The police union says it's only talking about undocumented immigrants who commit violent and serious crimes.
San Jose Police union outraged Santa Clara County supervisors refuse to change sanctuary law
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News