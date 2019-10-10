SJ high school placed on lockdown after student brandished gun, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school in San Jose was placed on lockdown Thursday after police investigated reports about a student brandishing a gun, police say.

Around 1:45 PM, police received a call from Del Mar High School about a student who brandished a gun and threatened another student the day before, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers arrived and placed the school on lock down.

The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 16-year-old female student was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

