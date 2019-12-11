San Jose high school soccer coach arrested for alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with teen girls

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay soccer coach was arrested for child molestation Tuesday, police said.Ricardo Gutierrez was a walk-on varsity soccer coach at Gunderson High School and also coaches for the San Jose Surf Girls Soccer Club.Authorities say Gutierrez turned himself into the San Jose Police Department, where he was taken into custody.Gutierrez was "subsequently booked into Santa Clara County jail for three counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 (misdemeanor)," police said.Investigators believe he acted inappropriately with the teenage girls over the past year."The investigation revealed that the suspect engaged in inappropriate behavior with the victims between November, 2018 to November, 2019. The incidents occurred in San Jose," police said.Anyone with information on these cases or other cases involving the suspect is encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 537-1382. Those who want to sumbit information anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408) 947-STOP (7867).