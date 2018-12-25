SJPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

#UPDATE @SanJosePD confirm one suspect is dead and another was taken to the hospital after an early morning officer involved shooting. No officers were injured. #developing #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Igt47WOU9W — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 25, 2018

#BREAKING Scene near Sherman Oaks Elem. in San Jose. A neighbor tells ABC7 News she witnessed a shooting around 2:30 a.m., involving the white car in distance. Car is up against a fence, separating street from children’s play structure. We’ve reached out to @SanJosePD. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NfY37vPyo9 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 25, 2018

#DEVELOPING Heavy police presence along Fruitdale Ave. and dozens of evidence markers on the ground. We are waiting to hear from @SanJosePD about what happened. Witness tells ABC7 News there was an early morning shooting. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/pNQ63ETxGe — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 25, 2018

#NEW video shared with ABC7 News captures the moment gunfire erupted at Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues. The video shows @SanJosePD officers at the intersection when shots were fired. We are waiting to hear from #SJPD. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/C99qUN6RBk — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 25, 2018

Police in San Jose are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting on Christmas morning.Officers were called to Leigh and Fruitdale Avenues around 2:30 a.m.A neighbor told ABC7 News she witnessed the shooting involving a white car.One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.It's unclear what led to the shooting.