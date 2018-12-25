SJPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in San Jose are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting on Christmas morning.

Officers were called to Leigh and Fruitdale Avenues around 2:30 a.m.

A neighbor told ABC7 News she witnessed the shooting involving a white car.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

