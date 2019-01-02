San Jose Police officer taken to hospital after crash involving Honda SUV at Tully & King around 2am. Patrol car had to be towed away. Sergeant says injuries to officer do not appear to be serious. pic.twitter.com/nZBHNuFFLd — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 2, 2019

A San Jose police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash at Tully Road and King Road around 2 a.m.Police say the officer's patrol vehicle and a Honda SUV crashed into each other.The sergeant on the scene didn't have details on what led up to the crash. He said he didn't have an update on the officer's condition, but said his injuries did not appear to be too serious.The police car was heavily damaged and had to be towed away from the scene. A light pole was also knocked over.The driver of the other vehicle claimed he had the green light when the police car came out of nowhere and smashed into him. There were multiple people in the car. They had minor injuries but did not want to go to the hospital.