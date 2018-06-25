SJPD

San Jose police officers want independent auditor removed

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Jose Police Officers Association delivered a letter to Mayor Sam Liccardo's office calling for the him and members of the city council to remove Independent Police Auditor Aaron Zisser. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Police Officers Association delivered a letter to Mayor Sam Liccardo's office Monday morning, calling for the him and members of the city council to remove Independent Police Auditor Aaron Zisser over what they consider misleading statistics on use of force by officers in the auditor's 2017 annual report.

The report was criticized for using percentages instead of raw numbers as had been done in the past, which could skew the perceptions of officer conduct at a time when law enforcement is under scrutiny across the country over its handling of minority suspects and minority communities.

RELATED: San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training

Although there have been disagreements in the past with previous Independent Police Auditors, POA president Paul Kelly said this is the first time they are challenging the ethics of Zisser and are seeking his removal on the grounds of misconduct.

Kelly said the crux of their complaint is how Zisser's report listed percentages but not raw numbers, as had been done by his predecessors, on use of force incidents. By doing so, he said, percentages would lead people to interpret a sharp increase in incidents when the total number was fewer than 10.

Zisser has revised the report for submission to the City Council on Tuesday with raw numbers. However, in a telephone interview with ABC7 News, Zisser said he disagreed that there was misconduct on his part. At the May 22nd Council meeting, Zisser did say publicly when challenged about his report that "I think the criticism is fair; the use of percentages rather than numbers I can see now that that was misleading."

RELATED: SJPD officers star in anti-domestic violence video

Kelly said of Zisser, "he knew it (the report) was inaccurate, he knew it was misleading, yet he chose to do it... and not change it until Mayor and Council basically made him and rejected the report."

In a telephone interview with ABC7 News, Zisser said, "I immediately committed to making the changes and have done so... worked closely with the Chief and his office to understand the concerns, so our changes were responsive."

Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement Monday saying, "We all must strive to ensure that we're using data in a way that provides a complete picture to the public, and I appreciate that the Independent Police Auditor has amended his report to address the concerns raised by the City Council. We will review the POA's complaint and confer with the Council on whether additional action is warranted."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the SJPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SJPDpoliceinvestigationgraduationpolice officeruse of forceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose police demonstrate de-escalation training
SJPD officers star in anti-domestic violence video
SJPD
Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
CHP introduces training to combat illegal South Bay racing, sideshows
String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
More SJPD
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News