SJPD says woman fatally shot after police chase wasn't suspect in earlier shooting

Memorial remembers Jennifer Vasquez whom family identified as the 24 yr old #sanjose woman shot & killed by #SJPD officers early Christmas morning. Chief to hold news conference later today. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/DwD8xhQUMr — David Louie (@abc7david) December 27, 2018

Jesus Ramos & Maria Elena Vasquez, parents of Jenny Vasquez who was shot & killed by #SJPD officers after car chase Christmas morning, prepare to go into meeting w/Chief. 2 women pursued by police turned out not to be the suspects involved in an earlier shooting. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/XSSw9fsavn — David Louie (@abc7david) December 27, 2018

Parents of 24 yr old Jenny Vasquez demand federal investigation after #SJPD shot & killed her. Officers thought she was involved in an earlier shooting incident. They criticized police for excessive force; want to see body cam video. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/R1UZEKpiHG — David Louie (@abc7david) December 27, 2018

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia held an early Thursday afternoon news conference to detail, for the first time, what happened when officers shot two women who allegedly led police on a 5-mile chase early Christmas morning.A 24-year-old woman was killed and a second woman, who is 28, was wounded. The woman killed has been identified by her family as Jennifer Vasquez.Both were residents of San Jose.The shooting happened at Leigh & Fruitdale avenues near the San Jose City College campus.San Jose police had been investigating reports of shots fired on Story Road in east San Jose, and a witness pointed to a white vehicle leaving the scene as possibly containing the shooter or shooters.Police officers pursued the vehicle, which led to a high-speed chase that lasted seven minutes.The white Camry crashed into a chain link fence at Leigh and Fruitdale avenues, at which time the driver rammed the car into a police car.The chief said four officers shot at the vehicle, killing the driver and wounding the passenger."Every time we take a life, it is tragic," Chief Garcia said, adding that he has compassion for family members of the two women.It turned out no gun was found inside the white Camry, and they were not the suspects wanted in connection with the earlier shooting on Story Road."I know people will be outraged," the Chief said. But he said, given the chase and the effort to use the car to strike a police vehicle, the officers' decision to shoot at the occupant was "reasonable and justified" in light that the officers' lives were in jeopardy.All four officers had operational body-worn cameras. The video is in the possession of the District Attorney's office for review.